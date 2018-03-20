caption “New Girl” will end its seven-season run in May. source Jennifer Clasen/FOX

A handful of beloved TV shows are coming to an end in the next few months, so it’s time to get ready to say goodbye.

Some shows with series finales soon include “New Girl,” “Scandal” and “Portlandia.”

These shows gained momentum and popularity throughout their runs, and some were once (and still are) considered the best on TV.

But every story must come to an end. These shows have run their course, and their respective networks decided they must end before they ruin themselves by running too long.

Here are all the shows coming to an end in Spring 2018:

“Portlandia” — ends March 22, after eight seasons on IFC

source Netflix

“New Girl” — ends May 15, after seven seasons on Fox

source FOX

“Scandal” — ends April 19, after seven seasons on ABC

source ABC

“The Originals” — ends TBA, after five seasons on The CW

source The CW

The fifth and final season premieres April 20, so its series finale will probably air in June or July.

“The Americans” — ends May 30, after six seasons on FX

source FX

“The Middle” — ends TBA, after nine seasons on ABC

source ABC

Its final season is now airing on ABC, so its series finale will probably air sometime in May.

“Nashville” — ends July 26, after six seasons (four on ABC, two on CMT)

source CMT

“The Fosters” — ends June 6, after five seasons on Freeform (formerly known as ABC Family)

source Freeform

“Casual” — Ends July 31, after four seasons on Hulu

caption Tara Lynne Barr, left, Tommy Dewey and Michael Watkins star on Hulu’s “Casual.” source Hulu

“Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce” — ends TBD, after five seasons on Bravo