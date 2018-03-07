Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is now the richest person in the world: Forbes

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos has become the world’s richest person with a wealth estimated to be $112 billion, taking the spot from Microsoft founder Bill Gates who fell to second place with a wealth of about $90 billion.
Forbes magazine said in its annual Billionaires list published on Tuesday (March 6) that a record 2,208 billionaires from 72 countries and territories were pinned down this year, including the first ever from Hungary and Zimbabwe.
Among them are 59 newcomers, who made their fortunes from wedding dresses to children’s toys to electric cars, said Forbes.
And collectively, it appears as if the group is getting richer – now worth $9.1 trillion, up 18% since last year. The United States leads the way with a record 585 billionaires followed by mainland China which has 373.
Other people who made the top 10 list include Warren Buffet, who holds the No.3 spot with a wealth of some $84 billion, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg who came in fifth at $71 billion.
US President Donald Trump dropped to the 766th spot from the 544th in the last edition, with his wealth now estimated to be about $3.1 billion, down by $400 million from what it was about a year ago.
Two Chinese billionaires made it to the top 20 list: Ma Huateng who chairs Tencent Holdings ($45.3 billion) and Alibaba chairman Jack Ma ($39 billion).