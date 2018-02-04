The government is ‘more united’ on Brexit than critics think, says Britain’s home secretary

caption Amber Rudd. source BBC

Britain’s Home Secretary Amber Rudd says the government is “more united” on Brexit than people think.

It comes amid a cabinet dispute over whether the UK will remain part of a customs union with the EU after Brexit.

“I have a surprise for the Brexiteers, which is that the [government] committee that meets in order to help make these decisions… is more united than they think,” she told the BBC’s “Andrew Marr Show.”

“We will arrive at something that suits us all. There will be choices to be made in that, but we all want the same thing, which is to arrive at a deal that works for the UK.”

Her reassurances come amid increasing tensions in Prime Minister Theresa May’s top team. Cabinet divisions have opened up around the idea of Britain remaining part of a customs union with the EU after Brexit.

This strategy is backed by Remain supporters like Chancellor Philip Hammond, but opposed by Brexiteers including Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Liam Fox, the international trade secretary.

Eurosceptic Conservative MPs have fanned the flames of division by briefing The Sunday Times about their desire for Johnson to stage a coup against the prime minister if a hard Brexit is not delivered.

Rudd herself said Britain is likely to end up with “something within the customs framework,” but she would not be “drawn into this whole ‘a’ or the ‘the’ customs union.”

But within minutes of Rudd’s appearance on the BBC, Housing, Communities and Local Government Minister Dominic Raab told ITV unequivocally that the UK will leave the Customs Union.

Rudd said the government’s main aims are to maintain “frictionless” trade with the EU, resist a hard Irish border, and to be free to strike trade deals with other nations.

Rudd also said the UK’s economy will “absolutely grow” after leaving Europe: