AMD is tumbling after Microsoft halts updates to AMD machines

source Thomson Reuters

Flaws in most modern CPUs have been the biggest tech story of the year so far.

In an attempt to fix the flaws, Microsoft has rendered some computers running AMD’s processors unusable.

Microsoft blames AMD for the issues and has halted updates until they can be resolved.

CPU flaws known as Spectre and Meltdown have rocked the computing world recently, and the latest updates are sending shares of AMD sharply downward, trading 3.42% lower to $11.86 late Tuesday morning.

Some computers running Windows on AMD chips have been rendered unbootable after installing updates from Microsoft. Microsoft has halted these updates and blames documentation provided to Microsoft engineers by AMD for the issue, The Verge reported on Tuesday.

Meltdown and Spectre are the names of two major flaws in modern CPU hardware. The flaws could potentially allow hackers to access sensitive information stored on CPUs that was previously thought to be stored securely.

The computing world has been working to mitigate potential hacks since the flaws were discovered several months ago by Google engineers. The hacks were disclosed to the public last week, and Apple, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon have been scrambling to issue updates to their machines.

Intel’s CEO took to the CES keynote stage in Las Vegas on Monday and said a fix will be coming later this week that will secure 90% of Intel CPUs. Intel slipped 0.60% on Tuesday after the speech and is down 4.48% over the last week.

AMD has largely evaded negative associations with the CPU flaws even though its tech is affected. AMD shares have risen 12.46% over the past week.