Appier Recognized as an IDC Innovator for Asia-Pacific Data-as-a-Service Provider 2018

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – March 27, 2018 – Appier, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, has been named by International Data Corporation (IDC) as an IDC Innovator in the Asia-Pacific Data-as-a-Service Provider (DaaS) category for 2018.





Appier earned this recognition for its CrossX advertising platform which uses AI to identify and deliver the ideal audience for an organization’s campaign. The platform draws on the extensive knowledge of user behavior and device ownership that CrossX AI has compiled to decide what audiences to target, at what time of day, and on what screen.





“One of the biggest pain points for organizations is in delivering better customer experience and obtaining a good single customer view. Appier delivers a platform solution that combines audience targeting, inventory and bidding optimization that takes the guesswork out of cross-screen campaigns,” said Chwee Kan Chua, IDC’s Global Research Director for Big Data & Analytics and Cognitive/Artificial Intelligence in the Asia/Pacific region.





“Appier is honored to be recognized by IDC as an innovator in DaaS. We were the first company to bring an AI-as-a-Service model to our customers in Asia Pacific and this has enabled them to ease the implementation of AI in their organizations. Appier will continue to build more AI-driven solutions to help our enterprise organizations,” said Chih-Han Yu, co-founder and CEO, Appier.





The complete report, IDC Innovators: Asia/Pacific Data-as-a-Service Provider, 2018, February 2018, IDC #AP43564318, is available to IDC subscribers at www.idc.com.





About IDC Innovators

IDC Innovators reports present a set of vendors — under $100M in revenue at time of selection — chosen by an IDC analyst within a specific market that offer an innovative new technology, a groundbreaking approach to an existing issue, and/or an interesting new business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation of all companies in a segment or a comparative ranking of the companies. Vendors in the process of being acquired by a larger company may be included in the report provided the acquisition is not finalized at the time of publication of the report. Vendors funded by venture capital firms may also be included in the report even if the venture capital firm has a financial stake in the vendor’s company. IDC INNOVATOR and IDC INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc.

About Appier

Appier is a technology company which aims to provide artificial intelligence (AI) platforms to help enterprises solve their most challenging business problems. For more information please visit www.appier.com.