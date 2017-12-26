Apple’s iMac Pro accessories surface on eBay without the $5,000 commitment

caption iMac Pro accessories sold on eBay source eBay/ushele-rwrrozke

Accessories for the iMac Pro are now available for $2,499 on eBay.

Typically, consumers would have to pay at least $5,000 for the entire iMac Pro bundle to get these special accessories.

Those interested can also put in a bid to purchase the iMac Pro peripherals.

The space gray (or space black) Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard that accompany Apple’s new iMac Pro are now available to buy separately on eBay, selling for around $2,499.

These special space-gray Apple accessories are bundled with the new $5,000 iMac Pro, and Apple offers no other way to buy them. That said, we’ve been waiting to see the first eBay listings for the highly-coveted peripherals. The entire iMac Pro set-up is drool-worthy, but not everyone has that kind of cash to spend on a computer. Keep in mind: $5,000 is merely the starting price. The iMac Pro is available in configurations that cost up to $14,000.

source Kif Leswing

Still, spending $2,500 to own a few space-gray accessories – the Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse – is an expensive consolation prize. Plus, the listing doesn’t even include Apple’s first-ever black Lightning cable, which is also currently unique to the iMac Pro bundle. The eBay listing also allows those interested to make a bid on the accessories, with approximately four days left on the auction.

The iMac Pro went on sale December 14, with shipping arrivals estimated for December 27.However, some customers have already received their computers.