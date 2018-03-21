Police respond to reports of a new explosion in the Austin area

- source
- Reuters/Sergio Flores
- Police are responding to reports of a new explosion in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday night.
- Austin-Travis County emergency services said the explosion went off in an area of South Austin. A man in his 30s suffered “potentially serious injuries.”
- The incident follows at least six explosions in and around the Texas capital that have killed two people and injured several others this month.
Police in Austin, Texas, are responding to reports of a new explosion near the state capital, according to an alert from the Austin-Travis County emergency services.
The explosion injured an exployee at a Goodwill store near Brodie Lane and West Slaughter Lane in South Austin, the local news station KVUE reported, adding that the employee was looking in the donation box when the explosion occurred.
The incident marks the sixth package bomb explosion in the Austin area this month, and the seventh known bomb, overall. A package exploded at a FedEx facility in the town of Schertz earlier Tuesday, injuring a worker there.
Another package discovered at a FedEx facility near the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport earlier Tuesday was determined to be an unexploded bomb, police said.
Explosions have rocked multiple parts of the Austin area this month. Two people have been killed, and four others were injured.
