Alabama player who punched an opponent and tried to fight a coach later made a championship-changing play after he was allowed to stay in

- source
- ESPN
- 1
- 2
- 3
Alabama is the college football national champions for the fifth time in nine years, but it wasn’t easy.
The Crimson Tide needed a thrilling comeback in the second half, led by a true freshman back-up quarterback, and a long touchdown in overtime to get the win. They also got some help in the fourth quarter from a linebacker whom a lot of people felt shouldn’t have even been in the game.
It started late in the third quarter after Alabama kicked a field goal to cut the lead to 20-10. Any momentum Bama seemed to be gaining nearly went out the window on the ensuing kickoff when linebacker Mekhi Brown struck a Georgia player in the face with what appeared to be a punch.
Brown was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, but luckily for him and for Alabama, he was not ejected.
On the sideline, he got an earful from head coach Nick Saban.
- source
- ESPN
Apparently somebody else said something that Brown did not like as a few moments later, he was seen on the sideline trying to fight a coach or staff member.
At this point, most assumed Brown’s night was over. He might not have been ejected, but it seemed as if he had at least earned a benching for the rest of the game.
Wrong.
In the fourth quarter, Alabama kicked another field goal to make it a one-score game. On the kickoff, Brown was back in the game and he delivered a huge hit to stop the runner.
It was not the biggest play of the game, but it was important.
In a game where field position mattered all night, Georgia was pinned back on their own 14-yard line. Alabama would force a punt after just three plays. With decent field position of their own at that point, the Crimson Tide marched down and scored the game-tying touchdown.
Who knows what would have happened, but maybe Alabama doesn’t force overtime if Brown had been benched or sent to the locker room earlier.