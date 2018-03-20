Popular Bangkok hipster market Artbox returns to Singapore in May – and this time, it’s at a bigger venue

Artbox is coming back for the second time at Bayfront Marina Bay. Artbox Singapore

Bangkok’s popular hipster market Artbox is expected to return to Singapore this May for two weekends, and this time, at a bigger venue.

Last year, negative feedback circulated on social media about the event, mainly about overwhelming crowds at the event’s first overseas installation here which was held at a 50,000 sq ft area – just slightly larger than a football field – beside Marina Bay Sands.

Various media outlets reported on the human crunch, with some saying that “human traffic was at a standstill”, according to The Straits Times.

Many commenters had said that the event squeezed too many stalls into a small area.

Good news for festival-goers: Their complaints have not gone unheard.

This year, Artbox has booked out the entire Bayfront Event Space at Marina Bay spanning more than 140,000 sq ft – that’s almost three times the size of last year’s venue.

It is organised by events company Invade in conjunction with Artbox Thailand and the theme for this year’s market is Oasis. The event promises event-goers an escape from city life, with great food, art, music and fun.

Artbox Singapore will be held from 3pm till 11pm from May 25 till 27 as well as from June 1 till 3.