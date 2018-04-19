2 people reportedly dead after plane crash near Belfast Airport

source Google Maps/Business Insider

A light aircraft has crashed near Belfast International Airport.

Two people have died, news outlets including the Daily Mail and the Mirror reported.

The crash took place around Thursday lunchtime at Loanends, a village two to three miles from the airport, Belfast Airport said in a tweet.

The BBC reported that the plane was on its way to the airport. Belfast Airport, however, said it wasn’t operating into or out of the airport.

Police and emergency services are at the scene. Britain’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch also dispatched a team to the scene, a spokesman told Business Insider.

More follows.