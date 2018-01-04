A ‘bomb cyclone’ is pummeling Boston — but Bill Belichick is still warning Patriots players they better not be late for practice

source Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Bill Belichick made clear to the New England Patriots players that they were expected to be on time to practice Thursday morning despite the “bomb cyclone” of snow blasting the Northeast.

Conditions were so bad that the Governor of Massachusetts was urging his constituents to stay off the road.

Veteran Patriots players were able to offer some insight and advice on how to make it to practice on a snow day.

It may be a snow day for many in the greater Boston area, but for the New England Patriots, it’s just another day of practice.

With a “bomb cyclone” bringing snow to the Northeast on Wednesday night, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and his staff were sure to remind their players to be on time for the first team meeting Thursday morning.

“You certainly better leave yourself enough time to get here on time tomorrow,” said special teams captain Matthew Slater, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “We all know there is weather. Coach has mentioned that several times to the team, so I wouldn’t want to be the guy who is late tomorrow.”

Belichick is known for his expectation of punctuality, having sent players home in the past for their tardiness. On Thursday, when asked if his strict nature was meant as a lesson in accountability for his players, Belichick responeded simply “Every day is a work day.”

For a time, some were concerned Belichick would be cruel enough to still hold practice outside, but instead, he elected to move the Pats into their indoor facility for the day. Still, with Governor Charlie Baker urging drivers to stay off the roads on Thursday, Belichick not cutting his players a bit of slack may seem a bit heavy-handed.

Veteran safety Devin McCourty had some concrete advice for younger players on the team. “I tell guys, ‘Wake up earlier,'” he said. “Especially if you don’t have a garage or something. Wake up and go clean your car off. I think guys know. We’re in the NFL playoffs.”

The Patriots have a bye through the first round, and will begin postseason play next weekend in Foxborough in the divisional round, no matter how much snow is on the ground.