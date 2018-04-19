These are the biggest online shopping destinations in America

- Similar Web recently released a study revealing the top online shopping sites in 2018 so far.
- Amazon, eBay, and Walmart took the top three spots for online retailers for general merchandise.
- Walmart.com and Wish.com saw the most mobile traffic out of the top online shopping sites.
In the beginning of 2018, Amazon continues to lead the way in online shopping – with nearly twice as much traffic as the runner-up, eBay.
A recent study by the digital market intelligence company Similar Web looked at incoming traffic from US shoppers to general merchandise e-commerce sites from both desktop and mobile. The top site for general merchandise, they found, was Amazon, followed by Ebay and Walmart.
Of all the incoming traffic combined, 58% came from mobile. Walmart.com and Wish.com in particular saw the most mobile traffic – 64% and 81% respectively.
These are the top 10 online retailers, according to Similar Web:
10. Sears.com
Average monthly traffic: 26.1 million
Traffic share: 0.8%
9. Wish.com
Average monthly traffic: 38.7 million
Traffic share: 1.1%
8. Kohls.com
Average monthly traffic: 40.4 million
Traffic share: 1.2%
7. Costco.com
Average monthly traffic: 42.1 million
Traffic share: 1.2%
6. Aliexpress.com
Average monthly traffic: 43.3 million
Traffic share: 1.3%
5. Target.com
Average monthly traffic: 117.4 million
Traffic share: 3.4%
4. Etsy.com
Average monthly traffic: 120.4 million
Traffic Share: 3.5%
3. Walmart.com
Average monthly traffic: 339.0 million
Traffic share: 9.8%
2. Ebay.com
Average monthly traffic: 817.6 million
Traffic share: 23.7%
1. Amazon.com
Average monthly traffic: 1.87 billion
Traffic share: 54.1%