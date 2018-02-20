CRYPTO INSIDER: Venezuela launches a cryptocurrency

By
Graham Rapier, Business Insider US
-
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a meeting with ministers in Caracas

Venezuela has officially launched the sale of its commodity-backed cryptocurrency, the petro. The coin is meant to be a workaround to avoid sanctions against Venezuela’s official currency, the bolivar, which has been rocked by hyperinflation.

Here are the current prices for major cryptocurrencies:

Here’s what you need to know in crypto today:

