Bitcoin’s main technology opens up opportunities to profit from these 14 stocks, HSBC says

It’s quite easy to buy bitcoin. But it’s not as straightforward to directly profit from the technology that drives the cryptocurrency.

Analysts at HSBC have identified a handful of stocks mostly in the US, Japan, and China that let investors to do just that.

Blockchain is basically a decentralized system that ensures everyone has the same information about payments at the same time. It’s an obsession in corners of Wall Street and central banks from China to Canada have discussed how it could be used.

“Cash usage is falling, accounting for c. 85% of global transactions today, and this is set to accelerate thanks to technology, benefitting customers (convenience), businesses (security) and governments (tax evasion),” wrote HSBC’s equity strategists in a recent note.

“Blockchain is essentially a cashless payment solution, and those companies involved in cashless hardware, software and platform could therefore be set to benefit from a blockchain world.”

The way HSBC screened for the stocks is dead simple: the analysts selected companies in the MSCI’s All Country World Index whose business descriptions had any of the following terms: “mobile payment,” “electronic money,” “internet finance,” and “mobile commerce.”

HSBC’s basket of stocks has gained 119.9% over the past five years, while the MSCI ACWI has risen 51%.

Here’s the list:

“Mobile payment”

PayPal

Ticker: PYPL

Country: USA

Industry: Software & Services

Market Cap: $88.4 billion

2018 EPS growth estimate: 20.9%

Worldpay Group

Ticker: WPG

Country: United Kingdom

Industry: Software & Services

Market Cap: $11.5 billion

2018 EPS growth estimate: 15.4%

Gemalto

Ticker: GTO

Country: Netherlands

Industry: Software & Services

Market Cap: $5.4 billion

2018 EPS growth estimate: 24%

Globe Telecom

Ticker: GLO

Country: Philippines

Industry: Telecommunication Services

Market Cap: $5.059 billion

2018 EPS growth estimate: 3.6%

O2 Czech Republic

Ticker: TELEC

Country: Czech Republic

Industry: Telecommunication Services

Market Cap: $4.035 billion

2018 EPS growth estimate: -1.4%

“Electronic money”

KDDI

Ticker: 9433

Country: Japan

Industry: Telecommunication Services

Market Cap: $64.4 billion

2018 EPS growth estimate: 6.7%

Rakuten

Ticker: 4755

Country: Japan

Industry: Retailing

Market Cap: $13.15 billion

2018 EPS growth estimate: -6.2%

AEON Financial Service

Ticker: 8570

Country: Japan

Industry: Diversified Financials

Market Cap: $5.253 billion

2018 EPS growth estimate: 2%

BTS Group Hold

Ticker: BTS

Country: Thailand

Industry: Transportation

Market Cap: $3.04 billion

2018 EPS growth estimate: 31.6%

“Internet finance”

Ping An Insurance

Ticker: 601318

Country: China

Industry: Insurance

Market Cap: $77.5 billion

2018 EPS growth estimate: 17.9%

Fosun International

Ticker: 656

Country: China

Industry: Capital Goods

Market Cap: $19 billion

2018 EPS growth estimate: 14%

“Mobile commerce”

Alibaba

Ticker: BABA

Country: China

Industry: Software & Services

Market Cap: $441.62 billion

2018 EPS growth estimate: 29.7%

Bharti Airtel

Ticker: BHARTIARTL

Country: India

Industry: Telecommunication Services

Market Cap: $33.06 billion

2018 EPS growth estimate: 93.2%

First Data Corp.

Ticker: FDC

Country: USA

Industry: Software & Services

Market Cap: $8.028 billion

2018 EPS growth estimate: 0.7%

