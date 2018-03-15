CRYPTO INSIDER: Playboy is now accepting bitcoin

- source
- Johannes Simon / Stringer / Getty Images
Welcome to Crypto Insider, Business Insider’s roundup of all the bitcoin and cryptocurrency news you need to know today. Sign up here to get this email delivered direct to your inbox.
You might have seen the news yesterday that Playboy will now accept a slew of cryptocurrencies – including bitcoin and ethereum – as payment, but there’s another little-known coin the porn site is supporting that could radically change how porn is paid for online.
Business Insider tech reporter Becky Peterson has everything you need to know here>>
Here are the current crypto prices:
- source
- Markets Insider
What’s happening:
- Bitcoin is recovering after dropping below $8,000 early Thursday.
- A trading technology firm has built a Wall Street-grade platform for cryptocurrency.
- Ethereum fell to its lowest levels of 2018 on Wednesday.
- Proposed crypto regulations could be a disaster for the sex industry, which has long been shunned by other forms of payments, CoinDesk reports.
- Grayscale has launched four new cryptocurrency trusts, including bitcoin cash, ether, litecoin and XRP, but you must be an accredited investor to buy in.
Join Business Insider’s Crypto Insider Facebook group today to discuss cryptocurrencies and blockchain with readers from all over the world, as well as BI editorial staff.