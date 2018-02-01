Cadbury and Oreo manufacturer Mondelez opens R&D centre in Jurong – its first in Asia

The food and beverage group behind much-loved consumer products like Cadbury Milk chocolate and Oreo biscuits among others has unveiled its latest research and development centre in Singapore, part of its $65 million investment in nine such centres around the world.
Mondelez International said on Thursday (Feb 1) that its global Technical Center situated in Jurong – which is also its first in Asia – will focus on innovation and developing new products and technologies for the company’s iconic brands specifically in gum and candy.
The state-of-the-art Singapore facility will be home to the F&B manufacturer’s 75 scientists. developers, engineers, analytical chemists and other specialists, and is equipped with technical facilities such as a packaging creative studio and a range of labs for technical research.
It will join five other Mondelez International Technical Centers, two of which are in the United States, one in Brazil, two in the United Kingdom and another in Poland, which are already fully-operational.
Three other centres – in India, Mexico and China – are expected to open later this year.
Chairman of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) Mr Lim Chuan Poh said: “The centre is the latest addition to the rapidly expanding food and nutrition innovation cluster in Singapore…A*Star certainly looks forward to building a long-term partnership with Mondelez International.”