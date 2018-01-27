The 13 cheapest holiday destinations in the world for couples

Alison Millington, Business Insider US
A beer in Bali, Indonesia costs just £1.38.

With dreary weather and low moods, planning a holiday can be the perfect January pick-me-up – especially for couples considering a Valentine’s Day getaway.

The Post Office Holiday Money Report has revealed the cheapest holiday hotspots in the world in 2018 that make for the perfect holiday for two.

To produce the ranking, the company looked at the cost of the following items in 42 destinations around the world: a three-course meal for two with a bottle of house wine, cup of coffee, bottle of local beer, can of Coca-Cola, glass of wine, bottle of still water, suncream, and insect repellent.

It doesn’t include how much it costs to get somewhere, or the price of accommodation.

The costs were compiled with the help of national and regional tourist boards and specialist tour operators. And there’s good news – in more than 40% of the places on the list, the costs of items like meals and drinks are less than they were a year ago.

From Bali to Budapest, scroll down for a look at the cheapest holiday destinations in the world for couples, ranked in ascending order by the total cost of key holiday essentials:

13. Mombasa, Kenya — £66.77 for holiday essentials.

Cup of coffee: £1.63

Beer: £2.29

Coca-Cola: £1.51

Glass of wine: £3.26

Bottle of mineral water: £0.50

Suncream: £11.25

Insect repellant: £2.27

Meal for two: £44.06

12. Bali, Indonesia — £66.61.

Cup of coffee: £2.10

Beer: £1.38

Coca-Cola: £0.51

Glass of wine: £4.50

Bottle of mineral water: £0.36

Suncream: £10.32

Insect repellant: £0.64

Meal for two: £46.80

11. Hoi An, Vietnam — £65.85.

Cup of coffee: £1.45

Beer: £2.18

Coca-Cola: £1.45

Glass of wine: £5.08

Bottle of mineral water: £0.54

Suncream: £4.35

Insect repellant: £1.81

Meal for two: £48.99

10. Budapest, Hungary — £65.39.

Cup of coffee: £1.55

Beer: £1.55

Coca-Cola: £1.24

Glass of wine: £3.09

Bottle of mineral water: £0.37

Suncream: £9.28

Insect repellant: £1.92

Meal for two: £46.39

9. Porec, Croatia — £61.54.

Old Istrian town in Porec, Croatia
Cup of coffee: £1.53

Beer: £2.30

Coca-Cola: £2.04

Glass of wine: £2.55

Bottle of mineral water: £0.77

Suncream: £7.66

Insect repellant: £5.11

Meal for two: £39.58

8. Paphos, Cyprus — £57.72.

Cup of coffee: £2.64

Beer: £2.37

Coca-Cola: £1.91

Glass of wine: £2.91

Bottle of mineral water: £0.26

Suncream: £7.27

Insect repellant: £5.87

Meal for two: £34.49

7. Marmaris, Turkey — £55.65.

Cup of coffee: £1.45

Beer: £2.07

Coca-Cola: £1.45

Glass of wine: £2.48

Bottle of mineral water: £0.41

Suncream: £7.24

Insect repellant: £3.31

Meal for two: £37.24

6. Costa del Sol, Spain — £55.20.

Cup of coffee: £1.18

Beer: £1.82

Coca-Cola: £1.09

Glass of wine: £1.82

Bottle of mineral water: £0.35

Suncream: £4.50

Insect repellant: £3.35

Meal for two: £41.09

5. Cape Town, South Africa — £54.95.

Cup of coffee: £1.38

Beer: £1.57

Coca-Cola: £1.07

Glass of wine: £3.14

Bottle of mineral water: £0.75

Suncream: £7.84

Insect repellant: £5.02

Meal for two: £34.18

4. Prague, Czech Republic — £53.40.

Cup of coffee: £2.06

Beer: £1.35

Coca-Cola: £1.83

Glass of wine: £3.37

Bottle of mineral water: £0.45

Suncream: £7.67

Insect repellant: £5.61

Meal for two: £31.06

3. Algarve, Portugal — £44.25.

Cup of coffee: £0.64

Beer: £1.00

Coca-Cola: £1.18

Glass of wine: £1.14

Bottle of mineral water: £0.45

Suncream: £4.54

Insect repellant: £5.27

Meal for two: £30.03

2. Tokyo, Japan — $43.14.

Cup of coffee: £0.69

Beer: £0.69

Coca-Cola: £0.55

Glass of wine: £0.69

Bottle of mineral water: £0.52

Suncream: £4.83

Insect repellant: £2.62

Meal for two: £32.55

1. Sunny Beach, Bulgaria — £37.92.

Cup of coffee: £0.73

Beer: £0.73

Coca-Cola: £0.97

Glass of wine: £1.21

Bottle of mineral water: £0.39

Suncream: £2.42

Insect repellant: £2.42

Meal for two: £29.05