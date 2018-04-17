China Dongxiang Posts Mid to High Single Digit Same-Store-Sales Growth in 1Q2018 with High Single Digit Growth in Retail Performance

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 17 April 2018 – The leading international sportswear brand enterprise in the PRC, China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd. (“China Dongxiang” or “the Company”, together with its subsidiaries, “the Group”, HKEx stock code: 3818), announces that during the first quarter of 2018, the same-store-sales (“SSS”) of Kappa Stores (excluding Kappa Kids business and Japan business) for the overall off-line platform achieved mid to high single digit growth year-on-year (“YoY”), while the retail performance attained high single digit growth YoY.

Mr. Zhang Zhiyong, Executive Director, Chief Executive Officer and President of China Dongxiang, said, “We are pleased the operational results during the period were as expected. The retail performance of Kappa stores for the overall off-line platform is recovering compared to 2017. We hope our Kappa Banda 2018 collection, which is positioned as our core product rollout, could achieve promising results going forward.”

