Chinese consortium to bid for Singapore-KL high-speed rail project

A Chinese consortium led by China Railway Corp (CRC) plans to bid for the high-speed railroad linking Singapore and Malaysia next year.

According to China Daily, the media office of the Beijing-headquartered China Railway Rolling Stock Co confirmed the move but declined to provide any specific details as the proposal is still being put together.

The consortium consists of eight companies including China Railway Construction Corporation, China Railway Signal and Communication, and Export-Import Bank of China.

Deputy general manager of CRC, Huang Min, will lead the consortium, according to Caixin Global.

A number of companies from other countries reportedly intend to submit proposals as well.

Malaysian and Singapore government-owned utilities – MyHSR Corp and SG HSR – issued a joint tender for the project on Dec 20, which is open to all companies regardless of their location,.

A tender briefing is slated for Jan 23 next year and the deadline to submit proposals is June 29.

A joint statement by the two companies said that the potential bidder would be responsible for the design, construction, financing, operating and maintenance of rolling stock and railway systems for the double-track line with a designed speed of 350kmh.

The bilateral agreement for the project between Singapore and Malaysia was signed late last year and the high-speed railroad is expected to be operational by Dec 31, 2026.

It will cut travel time between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore to just 90 minutes from the current seven hours by rail.