Chrissy Teigen is the latest celebrity to announce she quit Snapchat — it’s because of the app redesign and Rihanna

Chrissy Teigen, a model and host of Lip Sync Battle, has quit Snapchat.

She says it’s because of the app redesign, and a controversial ad on Snapchat that made light of the assault on Rihanna by Chris Brown.

She follows in Kylie Jenner’s footsteps.

Chrissy Teigen, the 32-year-old model and host of Lip Sync Battle, has become the latest celebrity to announce that she’s quit photo messaging app Snapchat.

“I stopped using snap. The update, the constant complaints of people not being able to find me, plus the Rihanna poll…no bueno,” Teigen wrote to her almost 10 million Twitter followers on Saturday morning.

The “Rihanna poll” she mentions is a reference to a huge controversy earlier this month, as Snapchat ad appeared to make light of Chris Brown’s assault on the singer in 2009. “Shame on you,” said Rihanna, as she slammed Snapchat for allowing the ad in the first place. Snap, the app’s parent company, soon apologized, but shares of the company dipped 4% following her post.

As far as the complaints of people not being able to find Teigen on Snapchat, that’s a reference to the widely-panned app redesign, which was intended to make it easier to use – but also made it harder to find photos and updates from celebrities and influencers, critics say.

Teigen is just the latest celebrity to quit the app. Back in February, Kylie Jenner announced she had quit Snapchat, too: “Sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me… ugh this is so sad,” she tweeted to her 24.5 million followers. Following Jenner’s tweet, stock in Snap dipped 8%, giving its market cap a $1.3 billion haircut.

We’ve reached out to Snap for comment and will update if we hear back. Snap stock is currently flat in after-hours trading.