Conor McGregor stormed a UFC press conference and attacked a bus in a bizarre and chaotic scene

Conor McGregor stormed a UFC press conference and started a brawl.

A video showed McGregor and his team attacking a bus carrying fighters, throwing guard rails and loose objects.

UFC’s Dana White announced on Thursday that McGregor would be stripped of his lightweight championship belt from 2016 following a fight between Max Holloway-Khabib Nurmagomedov this weekend.

A bizarre scene unfolded at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday after the press conference for UFC 223.

McGregor – who UFC’s Dana White announced would lose the lightweight championship belt he’s held since 2016 following the this weekend’s Max Holloway-Khabib Nurmagomedov fight – stormed Barclay’s Center and appeared to attack a bus carrying some fighters.

Video from the bowls of Barclay’s Center showed McGregor throwing a guardrail and other loose objects at a bus before being restrained by security.

Here is video, via fighter Felice Herrig’s Instagram:

Conor McGregor. Picks up guardrail. Attempts to throw it at bus. ABSOLUTE CHAOS IN NEW YORK.#UFC223 (Via Felice Herrig’s IG story) pic.twitter.com/JYQZD7jtKP — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 5, 2018

Video was also taken from inside the bus and captured on social media of McGregor and his team attacking the bus.

MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani reported that McGregor was trying to fight Nurmagomedov

According to MMA Junkie, fighter Michael Chiesa suffered a laceration to his forehead during the brawl. It’s unclear the severity of the injury.

Someone later caught video of McGregor and his team leaving Barclay’s Center and getting into an SUV.

It’s unclear the source of the brawl or the implications. McGregor on Thursday tweeted his displeasure with UFC over losing his title.

“You’s’ll strip me of nothing you’s do nothing c—-,” McGregor tweeted.