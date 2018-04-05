Conservatives react with fury after The Atlantic fires columnist for extreme abortion comments

caption Kevin Williamson source Screenshot/YouTube

The Atlantic fired conservative columnist Kevin Williamson over controversial abortion comments he made.

Conservatives reacted with outrage.

Conservatives were furious following The Atlantic’s decision to fire conservative columnist Kevin Williamson for comments he made about abortion in 2014.

Williamson was hired just weeks earlier by the publication and came under fire almost immediately for a tweet he posted in which he argued that women should face the death penalty if they had an abortion. Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg initially stood by Williamson in the face of backlash from the left, but cut him loose following the revelation of additional comments he made on abortion in a 2014 podcast. In that National Review podcast, Williamson suggested women should face hanging for having an abortion.

That clip was promoted by the liberal watchdog group Media Matters for America.

“And someone challenged me on my views on abortion, saying, ‘If you really thought it was a crime you would support things like life in prison, no parole, for treating it as a homicide,'” Williamson said. “And I do support that, in fact, as I wrote, what I had in mind was hanging. My broader point here is, of course, that I am a – as you know I’m kind of squishy on capital punishment in general – but that I’m absolutely willing to see abortion treated like a regular homicide under the criminal code, sure.”

Goldberg said in a memo announcing Williamson’s firing that he “is a gifted writer” and has been “nothing but professional in all of our interactions,” but that Goldberg had “come to the conclusion that The Atlantic is not the best first for his talents.”

“Late yesterday afternoon, information came to our attention that has caused us to reconsider this relationship,” he wrote. “Specifically, the subject of one of Kevin’s most controversial tweets was also a centerpiece of a podcast discussion in which Kevin explained his views on the subject of the death penalty and abortion.”

Prior to the podcast becoming widely shared, Goldberg said Williamson should not be judged solely on one tweet.

Conservatives took to Twitter to express their outrage with The Atlantic’s decision to fire Williamson.

I’m not surprised by the Williamson – Atlantic bust-up. Progressives are authoritarians. Authoritarians do not debate ideas, they do not entertain different views because doing so means they must show tolerance of different thought, which their pride prevents. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 5, 2018

The left & @TheAtlantic are cowards. They don’t believe in their liberal philosophy enough to think it can withstand opposing views. Instead, they publicly execute Kevin Williamson as an example of what happens if you DARE challenge progressive ideology. First Kevin. Then, you — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) April 5, 2018

People losing their shit over Sinclair for the past week suddenly love the free market again with Williamson and the Atlantic. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 5, 2018

Thread:

1) I’m actually surprised @TheAtlantic fired Kevin Williamson. It is a stunning act of cowardice for a supposed journal of ideas. Caving to the digital mob in this way is craven And ironically, it is part of a trend that the Left either can’t or refuses to understand — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) April 5, 2018

I’m sure it wasn’t the Leftist pressure, it was just that @JeffreyGoldberg was shocked to learn that Kevin Williamson was exactly who he purported to be when Goldberg hired him. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 5, 2018

Fielding TONS of calls from conservatives in the media who see that if the Left can successfully deplatform Williamson, virtually everyone is vulnerable if they run afoul of the Left’s interests. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 5, 2018

Kevin Williamson's firing is a reminder that there are two Americas and one side will stop at nothing to silence the other. This is not about a bad tweet or a bad view. It is about the left wanting a monopoly on the public square so none can be exposed to competing ideas. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) April 5, 2018

What just happened to Kevin Williamson leads conservatives to side with anyone the Left casts out, good or bad, merely as a form of protection. That shouldn’t happen. But it does. And the Left causes it with this bulls***. (END) — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 5, 2018

The Atlantic’s firing of Kevin Williamson is a disgusting and shameful cave to the pressure of fanatics who seek to live in silos that contain no views counter to their own. This only furthers the partisan divide and is to the detriment of all. — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) April 5, 2018