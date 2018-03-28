‘Goonies’ actor Corey Feldman says he was stabbed and hospitalized in an ‘attempted homicide’

caption Corey Feldman. source Getty

“Goonies” actor Corey Feldman said on Twitter that he was stabbed and hospitalized on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

The actor shared pictures of himself in the hospital, adding that we was “OK” and describing the attack as an “attempted homicide.”

Feldman wrote that he believed the attack was “connected” to “mounting threats” he said he has received on social media, ostensibly in connection to his efforts in exposing Hollywood pedophilia.

“Goonies” actor Corey Feldman was stabbed and hospitalized Tuesday night in Los Angeles, the actor wrote on Twitter.

Feldman, 46, shared two pictures of himself in a hospital gown on Twitter, adding that we was “OK” and describing the attack as an “attempted homicide.”

“IM IN THE HOSPITAL! I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE! A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING! PLEASE SAY PRAYERS 4 US!,” Feldman wrote in the tweet. “THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I’M OK!”

Feldman went on to write that he believed the attack was “connected” to “mounting threats” he said he has received on social media.

“@LAPD R CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING THE CASE AS AN ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE! I HAVE HAD MOUNTING THREATS ON ALL SM PLATFORMS BY THIS VILE ‘WOLFPACK,'” Feldman wrote. “& THIS IM SURE IS A RESULT OF THOSE NEGATIVE ACTIONS! I HAVE REASON 2 BELIEVE ITS ALL CONNECTED! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! HOW SICK R THESE PPL?!?”

Feldman has been talking to the media about his intention to expose Hollywood pedophiles since last year, when he announced he was raising money to make a documentary on the producers he alleged abused him as a child. He said in a video announcing the crowdfunding effort for the documentary in October that he felt had put his life in danger by doing so.

“I had a near-death experience last night where I felt like I was almost going to be killed,” Feldman said. “Two trucks came speeding at me at the same time on a crosswalk. And then several of my band members decided to quit because they decided they were afraid for their lives.”

In November, the LAPD launched and later dropped an investigation into Feldman’s allegations of sexual abuse from his childhood, saying that the alleged incident was “out of statute,” according to California law.