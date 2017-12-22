Corey Lewandowski is reportedly upset his calls to the White House aren’t being returned

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski is reportedly upset that his calls to the White House aren’t being returned.

The topic came up during an Oval Office meeting with other Trump associates on Wednesday.

Lewandowski parted ways with the Trump campaign in June 2016. He has remained part of Trump’s inner circle to some degree, but his influence seems to have waned.

Corey Lewandowski, President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, is upset that his calls to the White House are not being returned.

That anecdote was part of a broader Washington Post story about the hand-wringing among Trump’s allies over the administration’s political prospects for 2018. In it, Lewandowski was among several of Trump’s close associates who met with the president in the Oval Office on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming midterm elections and the electoral losses the Republican Party has suffered in recent months.

One pain point for Lewandowski, was that his calls to the White House were not being returned, according to people with knowledge of the discussions who were cited by The Post. Chief of Staff John Kelly has made a point of moderating access to Trump since he was appointed to the position after Reince Preibus’ resignation in July.

During the Wednesday meeting, Lewandowski also griped about the Republican National Committee, which he said was not serving the president well, according to the report.

The former Trump campaign manager, who parted ways with the campaign in June 2016, has remained an outside adviser to Trump and is still looped in with the Trump administration to some degree, as evidenced by The Post’s reporting. But his influence appears to have waned.

Writing of the response to Lewandowski’s impassioned Oval Office appeals this week, the newspaper’s Josh Dawsey and Robert Costa wrote: “White House aides bristled at the outside adviser’s attempt to steer the political strategy.” A heated conversation between Lewandowski and White House political director Bill Stepien away from the Oval Office also hammered on Lewandowski’s “meddling” from the outside.