12 Costco deals that are well worth the money

The wholesale warehouse has more than 90 million members.

Costco deals are easy to come by, but we rounded up the bargains that are most worth your money.

A treasure-trove for the savvy shopper, the wholesale membership-only warehouse has deals left and right in its double football field-sized space – enough to draw in more than 90 million Costcoholics and fulfill all your wildest shopping dreams.

It’s no secret that buying in bulk will help reign in the cash flow. Yet, some of Costco’s deals are more worthwhile than others.

Keep reading to see the Costco deals that are worthy of your paycheck.

Cheese

Costco deal expert The Krazy Coupon Ladydeems the cheese at Costco as “the cheapest cheese around.”

With cheddar cheese two-pound blocks selling for 40% cheaper than Walmart’s store-brand cheese, we can’t blame her. That’s just $0.15 per ounce compared to $0.25 per ounce.

Meanwhile, string cheese is roughly $0.16 per stick – that’s cheaper than both the $0.22 to $0.24 average per stick you’ll find at a discount grocer and the $0.41 per stick at a standard supermarket.

Wine

There are many surprising things about Costco. Among them? They’re the biggest wine retailer in the US, stocking name brand labels for 20% lessthan most wine stores.

“On average, you can save $5 to $12 per bottle, depending on the original price of the wine,” Kyle James, founder of Rather-Be-Shopping, told GOBankingRates.

Even better, you don’t need a Costco membership in 12 states to get your hands on these budget-friendly vinos. Try these highest rated wines, which promise flavor and quality as rich as their savings.

Organic Eggs

This bargain is enough to start any health consumer’s morning off on the right note – you can buy a 24-pack of organic eggsat Costco for $7.49 in some locations. Elsewhere, a dozen organic eggs can be priced anywhere from $4 to $6. Now, that’s one over easy decision you can make.

Medicine

Costco has got your health covered. In addition to selling the most inexpensive pharmacy prescription drugson the market, their over-the-counter offerings offer a big bang for your buck.

“For example, Zyrtec can cost about $0.43 per pill at drugstores, but (for $10.99) the Aller-Tec generic version at Costco checks in at about $0.03 per pill,” Sakraida told GOBankingRates.

Even if you’re insistent on the name-brand stuff, it’s still cheaper – Zyrtec at Costco will only set you back $0.34 a pill.

Bose Systems

You can buy Bose sound systems from Costco for $30 to $50 less than anywhere else, Amazon included. At one point, a Bose SoundLink Mini Bluetooth Speaker cost $159 at Costco, compared to $196.49 at Amazon. That’s more than 23% in savings.

Energy Saving Light Bulbs

Costco sells a 4-pack of energy efficient LED 60-watt bulbs for $3.99; buy them elsewhere, and you’ll be shelling out roughly $14.99. And that’s not to mention the money you’ll be saving on your electricity bill. There’s no denying this purchase is a win-win for both your bank account and the environment.

Coffee

Fueling your morning brew needs really adds up, especially if you’re one of the millennials who spend more money on coffee than retirement.

But it doesn’t have to be that way when you buy your whole beans or ground coffee from Costco. The bloggers of Frugalwoodscalculated how much they’d save in a year by switching from the expensive beans they were buying to the Kirkland brand – $214.11. That’s more than three times a Costco membership.

Lindsay Sakraida of Deal News seconds the coffee savings at Costco, telling GOBankingRates, “Their Kirkland blends are about $5 per pound, whereas comparable blends will go for about $8 per pound on Amazon.”

Rotisserie Chicken

source Tim Boyle / Getty

By now, Costco is practically famous for its unbeatable rotisserie chicken to the point where it has its own Facebook fan page.

Coming in at just $4.99, it’s the cheapest you can find compared to any other supermarket. This beauty comes in at a minimum of a hefty three pounds, making for a unit price of $1.67 per pound. For comparison’s sake, Walmart sells theirs for only a dollar more, but the size is smaller.

Bonus: this unbelievable price tag doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon. Costco’s chief financial officer Richard Galanti told Seattle Times the company was willing to eat the $30 to $40 million lossthey experience each year by not raising the price.

Eye Glasses

Costco topped Consumer Reports’latest rating of eyeglass stores, beating out most other chains.

Shoppers also see savings when it comes to the cost of frames and lenses at Costco, compared to those who bought their eyewear from independent retailers, private physicians, or specialty stores.

It’s easy to see why – the median price at Costco is $186, compared to about $300 for other options.

Baby Formula

Kids come at a cost – the average American family spends more than $11,000 in the first year of a child’s life. Start cutting corners by purchasing your baby formula from Costco – it’s less than half the priceof the formula you may purchase at your local grocery store. Kirkland’s signature brand formula is only $0.46 an ounce, while name brand Enfamil is $0.89 an ounce.

Dry Yeast

Bakers, delight. A number of savvy retail bloggers, including The Many Little Joysand The Krazy Coupon Lady, rave about Costco’s dry active yeast bargain. With a two-pound package of Red Star yeast, the store offers arguably a lifetime’s worth at just $4.49. That’s $0.14 an ounce, compared to $0.31 at Amazon, $0.44 at Walmart, and $1.37 at a regular grocery store.

Two pounds may sound like a lot, but you can freeze yeast for a long time. “I pull it out to refill a smaller plastic container I keep in my fridge, and it’s still going strong over a year later!” writes The Many Little Joys.

Spices

Costco may not have all the spices your spice rack dreams of, but the ones they do have are a bargain.

The blogger behind The Many Little Joysbought a bottle of cinnamon for $2.59 ($0.24 an ounce) instead of spending $8.99 ($1.02 an ounce) on a similar sized bottle of McCormick cinnamon at the grocery store.

Similarly, garlic powder is just $0.30 an ounce and whole pepper is $0.55 an ounce. The best part is that dried spices usually last a while, so it’s a deal that keeps on giving.