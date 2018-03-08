Costco is selling $6,000 doomsday-prepper food kits that can feed a family of 4 for a year

caption Costco’s food kits range from $1,000 to $6,000 and include a mix of grains, fruits, vegetables, proteins, and dairy. source Costco

Costco is selling emergency food kits that can feed a family of four for one year.

The kits contain freeze-dried broccoli, green beans, corn, dehydrated apples, and other grains and proteins that have a shelf life of up to 30 years.

One anonymous reviewer called a $4,000 kit “end of the world as we know it insurance.”

Costco is selling food kits that can feed a family of four for up to a year.

The kits range from $1,000 to $6,000 and include a mix of grains, fruits, vegetables, proteins, and dairy.

Many of the items have a 25-year shelf life, such as the freeze-dried broccoli, green beans, corn, and dehydrated apples. Others, like the instant lentils and instant black beans, can last up to 30 years.

The most expensive kit, at $5,999.99, contains 600 cans of food and can feed four people for a year, based on a per-person diet of 2,000 calories a day, Costco says. The cheapest kit, at $999.99, contains 96 cans and can feed one person for a year on a diet of 1,200 calories a day.

“Enjoy the comfort in knowing you have the essential foods your family will need to survive an emergency or natural disaster!” Costco says on its website.

Don’t want the neighborhood to know you’re stocking up for the apocalypse? Costco says the food is “packaged discreetly for privacy in shipping.”

But the packages are huge, weighing about 1,800 pounds, according to one customer who reviewed the product on Costco’s website.

One anonymous reviewer called the Thrive-branded $3,999.99 kit “end of the world as we know it insurance.”

Another person said it was “worth every penny.”

Other items in the kits include egg noodles, quick oats, cornmeal, elbow macaroni, potato chunks, and freeze-dried banana slices, blueberries, and carrots.