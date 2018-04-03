Costco employees share the 7 best parts of working at the retail chain with a cult-like following

caption The pay is a huge draw. source Yuriko Nakao/Reuters

Costco jobs have some pretty significant upsides, according to employees.

Business Insider reached out to Costco employees to find out what they love about their jobs.

Compensation is a major draw – and a number of respondents said they also viewed their coworkers as “family.”

Costco jobs have good rep in the world of retail.

The chain made Glassdoor’s best places to work list in 2017, and the company currently has a 3.9 out of 5 star rating on Glassdoor. A whopping 91% of Glassdoor reviewers approved of Costco’s CEO Craig Jelinek, while 79% of responders said they’d recommend the company to a friend.

Out of Glassdoor’s highest possible rating of five, compensation and benefits received a 4.2, culture and values garnered a 3.9, career opportunities earned a 3.7, work-life balance got a 3.5, and senior management took a 3.3. Business Insider’s Ashley Lutz reported that Costco paid its workers an average of $20.89 an hour.

Business Insider recently asked a number of Costco employees about what they like most about working for the chain. Their responses largely matched Glassdoor’s findings – with compensation being the most frequently-mentioned upside to the job.

Here’s what else the Costco employees raved about.

The majority of workers said that pay, benefits, and job security are a huge draw

The majority of Costco workers who spoke to Business Insider cited the compensation as a huge plus.

The trifecta of wages, benefits, and job security came up in responses from 21 employees. On Glassdoor, the 401K match, health insurance, and vacation time were the perks most frequently thrown around by reviewers.

One Costco employee told Business Insider that wages are “topped out,” and another employee said that the pay and benefits are especially good for those without a bachelor’s degree.

And what’s more, there’s “a sense of security” among Costco workers, an employee with three and a half years of experience told Business Insider.

“The health insurance is so awesome and I am so grateful for it,” an employee with 10 years of experience at Costco told Business Insider.

An employee with 15 months of experience told Business Insider that benefits included earning time and a half on Sundays, seven paid holidays off with a floating holiday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a 401K plan with a 50 cents on the dollar match up to $500, and “affordable” health, dental, and vision insurance.

“And if you’re working an eight hour shift you get two paid 15 minute breaks and a half hour for lunch,” they said.

“The best part is all the perks – guaranteed hours, benefits, time and a half on Sundays, free turkeys at Thanksgiving, four free memberships, a livable wage,” an employee with six years of experience told Business Insider.

There’s room to grow and move, according to employees

An employee with two and a half years of experience cited the “growth potential” as a big draw.

“The best part about working at Costco is the friendly work environment and the endless career opportunities,” an employee with four years of experience told Business Insider.

What’s more, the chain apparently makes room for vertical, as well as horizontal, movement.

“The company has always had my back when I needed to transfer to another state due to my spouse’s career moves,” said an employee with 23 years of experience.

It’s good work for a people-person, according to one worker

Some members are straight up irksome, according to Costco employees.

But if you’re game for a day full of good, bad, and ugly interactions, the retail chain might be a perfect place for you.

A Costco employee of two years told Business Insider that “meeting all the different people” was their favorite part of the job.

But another employee added that it’s easy to fly solo, too

Another Costco employee with two years of experience told Business Insider that getting to “work independently” was the best part of the gig.

The work ethic is consistent, according to a worker who’s been with Costco for 25 years

source John Gress/Reuters

A Costco employee with 25 years of experience told Business Insider that most of the people they worked with had a similar work ethic.

Employees agree that their coworkers are great…

Five Costco employees had a lot of love for their team members.

“Many of the managers and other employees are amazing people,” an employee who’s worked at Costco for two years told Business Insider.

An employee with four years of work experience at Costco added that the store offers a “friendly work environment.”

… And some add that their colleagues are basically like family

source Tim Boyle / Getty Images

It’s always great to get along with your coworkers. But some are fortunate enough to become so close with their colleagues that they’re basically like a second family.

That’s the case for four Costco employees who corresponded with Business Insider.

“I love how everyone is your family,” a worker who’s spent 10 years at Costco told Business Insider. “I spend a majority of my life at work, so I see them more than my actual family.”

“I work with the best people,” added an employee with 19 years of experience. “Most of us feel like a family. Brothers and sisters working as a team.”

An employee who’s worked at Costco for 10 years said that their supportive “work family” was a crucial part of helping “make work fun.”

An employee with three years of experience at Costco said her colleagues were her “second family.”

“They really take care of their employees and look out for them,” she said. “Anytime there is an abusive member, management is awesome about stepping in and taking over so we don’t have to stand there and get screamed at.”

Are you a Costco employee with a story to share? Email acain@businessinsider.com.