An overwhelming majority of the world’s population breathes polluted air, according to a new report from State of Global Air.
Ninety-five percent of the world’s population lives in an area where the air quality does not meet the World Health Organization’s healthy air guideline, which is PM2.5.
PM2.5 means particulate matter in the air – caused by motor exhaust or anything combustible – that is less than 2.5 micrometers.
The State of Global Air report also includes data detailing the number and rate of deaths attributable to air pollution in each country in 2016.
Below are the 13 countries with the highest death rates from air pollution:
13. Cote d’Ivoire
Death rate per 100,000 people: 248
Overall deaths: 23,700
12. North Korea
Death rate per 100,000 people: 249
Overall deaths: 56,100
11. Togo
Death rate per 100,000 people: 250
Overall deaths: 6,800
10. Soloman Islands
Death rate per 100,000 people: 250
Overall deaths: 700
9. Chad
Death rate per 100,000 people: 252
Overall deaths: 17,100
8. Sierra Leone
Death rate per 100,000 people: 261
Overall deaths: 7,200
7. Somalia
Death rate per 100,000 people: 265
Overall deaths: 12,200
6. Guinea
Death rate per 100,000 people: 265
Overall deaths: 15,200
5. Niger
Death rate per 100,000 people: 267
Overall deaths: 23,500
4. Guinea-Bissau
Death rate per 100,000 people: 317
Overall deaths: 2,500
3. Central African Republic
Death rate per 100,000 people: 320
Overall deaths: 8,600
2. Papua New Guinea
Death rate per 100,000 people: 322
Overall deaths: 11,300
1. Afghanistan
- source
- Reuters
Death rate per 100,000 people: 406
Overall deaths: 51,700
Although China and the US are the largest carbon dioxide emitters in the world, their rates were rather low, with China experiencing 117 deaths per 100,000 and the US experiencing 21.
On the other hand, in 2016, 1.5766 million people died in China from air pollution, and 105,100 people died in the US.