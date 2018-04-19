The 13 countries with the highest death rates from air pollution

Daniel Brown, Business Insider US
People work atop a building under construction as sun sets in Pyongyang, North Korea April 12, 2017.

An overwhelming majority of the world’s population breathes polluted air, according to a new report from State of Global Air.

Ninety-five percent of the world’s population lives in an area where the air quality does not meet the World Health Organization’s healthy air guideline, which is PM2.5.

PM2.5 means particulate matter in the air – caused by motor exhaust or anything combustible – that is less than 2.5 micrometers.

The State of Global Air report also includes data detailing the number and rate of deaths attributable to air pollution in each country in 2016.

Below are the 13 countries with the highest death rates from air pollution:

13. Cote d’Ivoire

A man works in a traditional charcoal factory in Duekoue, western Ivory Coast, September 25, 2008.
Death rate per 100,000 people: 248

Overall deaths: 23,700

Source: State of Global Air

12. North Korea

People work atop a building under construction as sun sets in Pyongyang, North Korea April 12, 2017.
Death rate per 100,000 people: 249

Overall deaths: 56,100

Source: State of Global Air

11. Togo

A Togolese policeman burns marijuana seized in the captial Lome, June 28, 2008.
Death rate per 100,000 people: 250

Overall deaths: 6,800

Source: State of Global Air

10. Soloman Islands

Children fish at a polluted beach in central Honiara September 14, 2012.
Death rate per 100,000 people: 250

Overall deaths: 700

Source: State of Global Air

9. Chad

Labourers move earth to make into bricks at a riverside factory where mud is fired in kilns to produce building materials on the outskirts of Chad’s capital N’Djamena, May 31 2008.
Death rate per 100,000 people: 252

Overall deaths: 17,100

Source: State of Global Air

8. Sierra Leone

General view shows the city center of Freetown, Sierra Leone.
Death rate per 100,000 people: 261

Overall deaths: 7,200

Source: State of Global Air

7. Somalia

Somali fishermen sail to the shores of the Indian Ocean on Liido beach, in Mogadishu, Somalia November 4, 2016
Death rate per 100,000 people: 265

Overall deaths: 12,200

Source: State of Global Air

6. Guinea

Children scavenge at a public dump in Malabo January 28, 2012.
Death rate per 100,000 people: 265

Overall deaths: 15,200

Source: State of Global Air

5. Niger

Smoke rises from an illegal crude oil refinery site in an Ogoni community in Nigeria’s Niger Delta July 7, 2010.
Death rate per 100,000 people: 267

Overall deaths: 23,500

Source: State of Global Air

4. Guinea-Bissau

A deforested area is seen in Coli, April 15, 2014. Picture taken April 15, 2014.
Death rate per 100,000 people: 317

Overall deaths: 2,500

Source: State of Global Air

3. Central African Republic

Death rate per 100,000 people: 320

Overall deaths: 8,600

Source: State of Global Air

2. Papua New Guinea

The ExxonMobil Hides Gas Conditioning Plant process area is seen in Papua New Guinea in this handout photo dated March 1, 2018.
Death rate per 100,000 people: 322

Overall deaths: 11,300

Source: State of Global Air

1. Afghanistan

Aisha, 11, carries coal to be used for cooking and heating from a brick-making factory in Jalalabad December 17, 2013.
Death rate per 100,000 people: 406

Overall deaths: 51,700

Source: State of Global Air

Although China and the US are the largest carbon dioxide emitters in the world, their rates were rather low, with China experiencing 117 deaths per 100,000 and the US experiencing 21.

On the other hand, in 2016, 1.5766 million people died in China from air pollution, and 105,100 people died in the US.