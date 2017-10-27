These are the most valuable passports in the world

- source
- Unsplash/Annie Spratt
- Arton Capital ranked world passports by the number of countries one can visit without obtaining a visa. The United States ranked sixth this year after being tied for first in 2015. Some of that decline resulted from an international backlash to the Trump administration’s controversial travel bans.
The Trump administration has drawn controversy for its efforts to ban travel from Middle Eastern countries like Libya, Syria, and Yemen. Now, its policies may be coming back to bite American citizens.
Finance firm Arton Capital has placed the United States behind 18 countries in its most recent rankings of passport mobility, which measures the number of countries one can visit with a given nation’s passport without obtaining a visa.
The United States is tied for sixth in this year’s rankings, which marks a steep drop from 2015 when it held a number-one ranking with the United Kingdom. The decline has accelerated since Trump took office, as countries such as Turkey and the Central African Republic have ended their policies of visa-free travel from the United States.
You can see which countries have moved above the United States below. Countries are ranked according to Arton’s “Visa-Free Score,” with a higher score resulting in a higher ranking.
T10. Latvia — 149 countries
T10. Lithuania — 149 countries
- source
- Shutterstock
T10. Poland — 149 countries
- source
- Shutterstock
T10. — Slovakia
- source
- REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
T10. Slovenia — 149 countries
- source
- Srdjan Zivulovic SZ/acm/ Reuters
9. Hungary — 150 countries
- source
- TTstudio/Shutterstock
T8. Czechia — 152 countries
- source
- Shutterstock/Boris Stroujko
T8. Iceland — 152 countries
- source
- Robert Hoetink / Shutterstock.com
T8. Malta — 152 countries
- source
- REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
T7. Australia — 153 countries
- source
- Shutterstock
T7. Greece — 153 countries
- source
- Ivan Mateev/Shutterstock
T7. New Zealand — 153 countries
- source
- Shutterstock
T6. Canada — 154 countries
- source
- Julian Finney/Getty Images
T6. Ireland — 154 countries
- source
- Unsplash/Andrew Ridley
T6. Malaysia — 154 countries
T6. United States — 154 countries
- source
- Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
T5. Austria — 155 countries
- source
- Brian Kinney/Shutterstock
T5. Belgium — 155 countries
- source
- Koverninska Olga/Shutterstock
T5. Luxembourg — 155 countries
- source
- Soren Andersson/TT News Agency/via Reuters
T5. Netherlands — 155 countries
- source
- Yves Herman/Reuters
T5. Portugal — 155 countries
- source
- artem evdokimov/Shutterstock
T5. Switzerland — 155 countries
- source
- Bumble Dee/Shutterstock
T4. Denmark — 156 countries
- source
- Christof Koepsel/Getty Images
T4. Finland — 156 countries
- source
- Unsplash/Dmitry Pavlov
T4. France — 156 countries
- source
- Flickr/frojasg
T4. Italy — 156 countries
- source
- Unsplash/Giorgio Parravicini
T4. Japan — 156 countries
- source
- Stanley Chou / Stringer / Getty Images
T4. Norway — 156 countries
- source
- Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach
T4. Spain — 156 countries
- source
- Shutterstock
T4. United Kingdom — 156 countries
- source
- Julian Finney/Getty Images
T3. South Korea — 157 countries
- source
- Flickr via mariosp
T3. Sweden — 157 countries
- source
- halitomer / Shutterstock
2. Germany — 158 countries
1. Singapore — 159 countries
- source
- Unsplash/Annie Spratt