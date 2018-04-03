CRYPTO INSIDER: JPMorgan’s head of blockchain departs

- source
Amber Baldet, the face of JPMorgan’s efforts in blockchain technology, is leaving the bank to start her own venture, the bank said Monday. Baldet has been a tour de force among Wall Street’s blockchain circles – and we’ll be sure to let you know about her new venture as soon as we find out.
What’s happening:
- Menlo Ventures makes the leap into crypto with a $40 million investment in a popular Coinbase competitor
- The SEC is charging two cash-and-car-loving crypto founders with fraud after their $32 million initial coin offering
- GUNDLACH: Bitcoin leads stock market movements
- We talked to a strategist at one of the world’s largest asset managers about cryptocurrencies, stocks, and the rise of passive investing
- The founder of Ethereum just called the man who claims to have invented bitcoin a “fraud”
