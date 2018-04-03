Cushman & Wakefield kicks off second round rotation program for Office Heads

Further developing leadership skills and fostering the sharing of talent and experiences across the company

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – April 3, 2018 – Cushman & Wakefield, a global leader in commercial real estate services, today announced that they have commenced the second round of the rotation program for Office Heads in Greater China, which will take place between East China and Central China. Mimie Lau, the previous Managing Director of East China will now assume the role of Managing Director for Central China, General Manager of Guangzhou Office, overseeing management and all aspects of the business of the company’s offices in Central China including Guangzhou, Wuhan, Zhengzhou and Changsha. Kelvin Li, the previous Managing Director of Central China, General Manager of Guangzhou Office, will take on the position of Managing Director for East China, covering the Yangtze River Delta region with three major offices in Shanghai, Nanjing and Hangzhou.

Edward Cheung, Chairman, Asia Pacific Board, Chief Executive, Greater China, said: “The program has not only enabled Office Heads to further develop their leadership skills and understand different markets, but also fostered the sharing of talent and experience across the company, keeping with the firm’s growth strategy and commitment to lead change in the real estate industry. I am confident Mimie and Kelvin will excel in their new roles and I wish them all the best!”





With over 30 years of working experience in Greater China and Australasia, Mimie is well-versed in real estate transactions, analysis and positioning, marketing, client relationship management, as well as asset management for large-scale retail and office projects. She possesses an impressive track record in leading marketing campaigns, formulating and driving leasing and disposition strategies for reputable landmark projects in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Beijing. Mimie joined the company in 2004 as Head of Commercial Department East China and prior to re-joining in 2011 as Managing Director, East China, she held a number of senior positions in the industry. She is also a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.





Mimie said: “It is an honor to engage in this rotation program and take on this new role in Central China. The industry is changing fast. We must lead that charge while maintaining our constant focus on providing the best advice to our amazing clients in every major market across different service lines.”





Kelvin has more than 27 years’ professional experience in the real estate industry in both New Zealand and Mainland China. He has provided quality consultancy on various sectors including urban land operation, metro and transportation related real estate development, aged care industry, aged care real estate and consultancy projects. He is a key member of Cushman & Wakefield’s Urbanization Committee. Kelvin has extensive expertise in real estate policies in Mainland China. He joined the company in 2001 and has been responsible in overseeing the preliminary study, planning consultancy, positioning and operation strategy of a number of consulting projects such as Asian City and Jinshazhou.





Kelvin said: “I am thrilled to work in Shanghai, overseeing management and business in East China. This is a new start. I believe we have the strong collaborative platforms that will enable us to put ideas into action and grow our operations for the benefit of our clients.”





Cushman & Wakefield launched the rotation program in June 2016, between the Xi’an Office and Chengdu Office. Gavin Tjong, the previous General Manager of Xi’an Office took on the role of General Manager of Chengdu Office. Michael Wu, the previous General Manager of Chengdu Office, moved to Xi’an as the General Manager of Xi’an Office. Both Gavin and Michael developed their leadership skills, enhanced collaboration across offices and boosted the benefits for our clients in the local market.

