Delta and United Airlines have cut ties with the NRA

source REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Delta Air Lines and United Airlines announced this weekend that they will cut ties with the National Rifle Association in the wake of the deadly mass shooting in Parkland, Florida earlier this month.

Both airlines will end their discount programs for members of the NRA.

The two carriers have also requested to have their information removed from the NRA’s website.

Delta Air Lines and United Airlines both announced on Saturday that they will cut ties with the National Rifle Association amid growing calls from gun-control advocates following a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida earlier this month.

The airlines are the latest in a string of corporations to sever ties with the NRA in the wake of the shooting, which claimed 17 lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. The suspected shooter, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, is in custody and has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Delta and United said Saturday that they will end their discount programs for members of the NRA. In addition, the carriers are requesting to have their information removed from the organization’s website.

“Delta is reaching out to the National Rifle Association to let it know we will be ending its contract for discounted rates through our group travel program,” the Atlanta-based airline said in a statement. “We will be requesting that the NRA remove our information from its website.”

Several hours later, Chicago-based United followed with a similar statement.

“United is notifying the NRA that we will no longer offer a discounted rate to their annual meeting and we are asking that the NRA remove our information from their website.”

Other companies that have severed ties with the controversial organization include Best Western, Hertz, and MetLife.

Following intense scrutiny from gun-control advocates, including victims of the Parkland shooting, President Donald Trump and some Republican lawmakers expressed support for measures like shoring up the federal background check system, raising the minimum age requirement to buy a gun, and banning bump stocks.