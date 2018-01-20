Women’s March 2.0: Protesters flooded the streets to rally against Trump presidency on its one-year anniversary

By
Brennan Weiss, Business Insider US
-
People participate in the second annual Women's March outside the White House in Washington, January 20, 2018.

People participate in the second annual Women’s March outside the White House in Washington, January 20, 2018.
Aaron Bernstein/Reuters

Protests erupted across the United States on Saturday, with thousands of demonstrators lining the streets of major cities, donning pink “pussyhats,” and rallying against President Donald Trump.

The demonstrations are taking place on the one-year anniversary of Trump’s inauguration and the 2017 Women’s March, in which millions of people were believed to have protested simultaneously for women’s rights and against Trump’s election victory.

Here are some scenes from Saturday’s protests:

Women, men, and children took to the streets in New York, Philadelphia, Washington, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and various other cities.

There were also solidarity protests in countries like Italy, Japan, Germany, and Uganda.

People gather near Central Park before the beginning of the Women’s March.
Stephanie Keith/Getty

The Women’s March goes beyond offering just one singular message…

Stephanie Keith/Getty

…This year’s protests touched on issues such as gender equity, sexual misconduct, and even immigration, calling for the protections of young unauthorized immigrants, often called “Dreamers.”

Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Amid the ongoing debate over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration program, some marchers protested in solidarity with the roughly 690,000 DACA recipients at risk of losing their protections from deportation.

Spencer Platt/Getty

But in general, the protests have come to represent “the resistance,” a mass movement opposed to the Trump presidency.

Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

As in last year’s protests, Pink “pussy hats” were a fixture this year, as well.

Women hand out pink hats as people arrive at the Women’s March.
Jessica Kourkounis/Reuters

Vendors have capitalized on the protests by selling “Make America Nasty Again” and “Pussy Power” hats.

Merchandise seen for sale as marchers protest.
Aaron Bernstein/Reuters

In a tweet Saturday, Trump appeared to mock the protests.

Aaron Bernstein/Reuters

“Beautiful weather all over our great country, a perfect day for all Women to March,” he said.

Aaron Bernstein/Reuters

He continued: “Get out there now to celebrate the historic milestones and unprecedented economic success and wealth creation that has taken place over the last 12 months. Lowest female unemployment in 18 years!”

Crowds gather in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Jessica Kourkounis/Reuters

Last year, at least three million people were estimated to have attended the demonstrations.

Oscar Janicki, 6, participates with her family.
Jessica Kourkounis/Reuters

That’s according to university professors who analyzed news reports, videos, and photographs from the event.

Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

The professors also used estimates from police departments.

People gather outside the White House.
Aaron Bernstein/Reuters

And they deduced totals in some places based on the number of riders using public transportation on the day of the march.

Andrew Kelly/Reuters

But not all of the protestors took the march so seriously. In Washington, demonstrators outside the White House broke out in an impromptu dance.

This year’s march also comes amid the ongoing #MeToo movement.

In recent months, women have begun speaking out en masse about their experiences with sexual harassment and abuse by powerful men.

The crowd lines up near Central Park.
Stephanie Keith/Getty

Virtually every industry has been affected, including media, entertainment, agriculture, manufacturing, and politics.

source
But the convergence of the #MeToo movement and the Women’s March have compelled many women to do more than speak up.

Spencer Platt/Getty

A potentially record-breaking number of women energized by these campaigns are expected to run for office in 2018.

People gather near Central Park.
Stephanie Keith/Getty

They insist that their fight has only just begun.

Caitlin Ochs/Reuters