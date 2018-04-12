Devin Nunes got access to a document showing the Justice Department’s justification for the Russia probe

House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes of California said he received the document that shows the Justice Department’s reasoning for launching its Russia probe.

Nunes issued subpoenas and fought for the release of the document.

He threatened to hold deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein and FBI director Christopher Wray in contempt and move to impeach them if they didn’t comply.

House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes of California said that he and Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina “finally” received the document that reveals the justification for the Justice Department’s Russia probe – one day after he said he had a plan “to impeach” senior Justice Department officials.

“After numerous unfulfilled requests for an Electronic Communication (EC) related to the opening of the FBI’s Russia counterintelligence probe, Chairman Trey Gowdy and I met this afternoon with Attorney General Rod Rosenstein,” Nunes said in a statement.

“During the meeting, we were finally given access to a version of the EC that contained the information necessary to advance the Committee’s ongoing investigation of the Department of Justice and FBI,” Nunes continued.

Nunes previously issued subpoenas and fought for the release of the Justice Department’s two-page unredacted document that is believed to provide the justification for the counterintelligence investigation into Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

On Tuesday, Nunes said he planned on holding Rosenstein and FBI director Christopher Wray in contempt “and to impeach,” if they did not release the document.

“We’re not messing around here,” Nunes said to Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Tuesday evening.

“I can tell you this. We are going to get the document,” Nunes said. “We’re going to get the two pages. So they can either cough them up now, or it will get really complicated starting tomorrow night.”