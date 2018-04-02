Trump continues his Twitter war with Amazon, and the stock is sinking

caption President Donald Trump source Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

President Donald Trump attacked Amazon once again on Monday, continuing a days-long tirade against the online retail giant.

“Only fools, or worse, are saying that our money losing Post Office makes money with Amazon,” Trump said. “THEY LOSE A FORTUNE, and this will be changed. Also, our fully tax paying retailers are closing stores all over the country…not a level playing field!”

The tweet is the third time in the past week that the president has taken aim at Amazon. The Twitter attacks come after a report from news website Axios said Trump is “obsessed” with the company and its CEO Jeff Bezos.

Trump’s antipathy for Amazon is long-running, as is his focus on the company’s relationship with the US Postal Service. While some estimates show that the USPS is charging below market rate for package delivery, much of the Service’s woes are attributable to the slowdown in direct mail rather than package deliveries.

According to reports, Trump is exploring ways to change the retailers tax treatment or hit it with antitrust action. Analysts say Trump could also try and prevent the Department of Defense from signing a lucrative contract with Amazon’s Amazon Web Services platform as a way to go after the firm.

The White House said Thursday that the president does not currently have a plan to go after Amazon but wants to create a “level paying field” for all US businesses.

Following the tweet, Amazon’s stock sank in early trading on Monday. As of 10 a.m. ET, Amazon was down roughly $65 a share, or 4.5%, to $1,382 per share.