Julio Jones fell down on the Falcons’ biggest play of the season, and the Eagles escaped with a win

source NBC/NFL

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Atlanta Falcons, 15-10, on Saturday to advance to the NFC Championship.

On 4th-and-goal, with 1:05 to play, the Falcons attempted to go for the go-ahead touchdown, but wide receiver Julio Jones fell on the play, messing up the timing.

The pass was incomplete and the Eagles took control of the ball to seal the game.

With 1:05 remaining, trailing by five, the Falcons had the chance to take the lead and put the Eagles in a corner as they attempted to score a touchdown on 4th-and-goal.

Instead, as the Falcons snapped the ball and Matt Ryan rolled out to the right, top wide receiver Julio Jones slipped in the end zone, delaying the whole play.

Ryan had to backpedal and keep the play alive and he scanned the end zone desperately before going back to Jones, who could not win the jump ball over the Eagles’ Jalen Mills.

Here’s the play:

As NBC’s Cris Collinsworth noted before the snap, the Falcons were going to run arguably their best play, the play they felt most confident in, with the season on the line. Not only did the call leave something to be desire, sometimes the line between advancing in the playoffs and going home can be as thin as your best receiver slipping in the end zone.