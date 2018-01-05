Experts say Malaysia is one of the best places in the world to retire

- The New Paper
If you’re looking forward to a carefree retirement, we’ve got good news for you.
As it turns out, Malaysia is one of the best places in the world to spend your retirement.
This is according to the latest Retirement Index produced by International Living, which conducts a yearly survey with its experts on the best places for US and Canadians to retire in across the globe.
Ranked at a cosy number five, Malaysia was described as an English-speaking first-world country.
A magazine correspondent wrote that he picked Malaysia for its buzzing cities, idyllic beaches and dreamy islands.
Cost of living and healthcare were also major factors, as comfortable living and medical care is available in Malaysia at a lower cost than in the US or Canada.
Malaysia also topped the “Entertainment and Amenities” category of the index, thanks to the wide variety of food available here.
Other countries which topped the list include Ecuador, Panama, Mexico and Costa Rica, which took the title of “World’s Best Retirement Haven”.
The Southeast Asian nations of Thailand, Cambodia, Philippines and Vietnam also made the list at 14th, 16th, 21st and 23rd spots respectively, while Indonesia’s Bali island came in 24th.
