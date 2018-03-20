The FTC is reportedly investigating Facebook over its use of people’s personal data in wake of Cambridge Analytica scandal

source Win McNamee/Getty Images

The United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is investigating Facebook over its use of people’s personal data, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Bloomberg, citing an anonymous source, reports that the FTC will examine whether the social media company violated consumer consent in handling people’s personal data. The FTC will also be probing whether Facebook allowed Trump-linked data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica access to some Facebook users data in violation of its policies.

Developing…