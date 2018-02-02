Fidel Castro’s eldest son ‘Fidelito’ commits suicide

FILE PHOTO: Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, son of Cuba’s President Fidel Castro in Havana on Feb 8, 2017. Reuters

HAVANA – The eldest son of late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, committed suicide on Thursday (Feb 1) aged 68 after being treated for months for depression, Cuban state-run media reported.

Castro Diaz-Balart, also known as “Fidelito” because of how much he looked like his father, had initially been hospitalized for depression and then continued treatment as an outpatient.

“Castro Diaz-Balart, who had been attended by a group of doctors for several months due to a state of profound depression, committed suicide this morning,” Cubadebate website said.

Fidelito was born in 1949 out of his father’s brief marriage to Mirta Diaz-Balart before he went on to topple a U.S.-backed dictator and build a communist-run state on the doorstep of the United States during the Cold War.