A gorgeous new classic is headed to Nintendo’s wildly popular Switch — take a look at ‘Firewatch’

Yet another gorgeous, delightful, charming game is headed to Nintendo’s wildly popular Switch console.
This is “Firewatch,” an excellent first-person adventure/exploration game that’s headed to the Nintendo Switch “soon”:
It’s gorgeous and mysterious and set in the late 1980s!
But what is it? Let’s find out!
In “Firewatch,” you play as a man named Henry.
It’s a first-person exploration game — you’ll get loads of story from the environment itself.
The whole game takes place in the gorgeous Shoshone National Forest (which is <a href=”https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shoshone_National_Forest”>a real place</a> in case you were wondering).
The game’s title is also the game’s point — your job is to watch out for forest fires and to quickly report them.
And to enjoy gorgeous sunsets, apparently.
Much of “Firewatch” is about working with your supervisor, Delilah.
The choices you make in responding to Delilah impact your relationship with her directly.
What makes “Firewatch” stand out is both its unique, beautiful art….
And its focus on storytelling.
The Shoshone National Forest is represented especially well in “Firewatch.”
The game is set in 1989, just one year after the (real life) Yellowstone National Park fire.
Which is to say: Tensions are running high in this particular line of work.
Adding to that, there’s a mysterious stranger repeatedly found watching you from afar. What’s that about?
Did he/she loosen this ladder that Henry is falling from? Oh no!
Beyond watching for fires and talking to your boss, there are other missions to take on. Like rescuing this little turtle!
But much of the game is just about exploring the great wide open expanse of Wyoming.
And navigation, of course. There’s no user interface around the edges of the screen, just a compass in your right hand and a map in your left. How 1989!
It’s not all sweeping vistas and camping areas, don’t worry!
Check out this trailer for “Firewatch” — it’s a beaut! The game is out now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Mac for $20, and it’s coming to the Nintendo Switch “soon.”