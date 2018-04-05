A gorgeous new classic is headed to Nintendo’s wildly popular Switch — take a look at ‘Firewatch’

By
Ben Gilbert, Business Insider US
-

Yet another gorgeous, delightful, charming game is headed to Nintendo’s wildly popular Switch console.

This is “Firewatch,” an excellent first-person adventure/exploration game that’s headed to the Nintendo Switch “soon”:

Firewatch

source
Campo Santo

It’s gorgeous and mysterious and set in the late 1980s!

But what is it? Let’s find out!

In “Firewatch,” you play as a man named Henry.

source
Campo Santo

It’s a first-person exploration game — you’ll get loads of story from the environment itself.

source
Campo Santo

The whole game takes place in the gorgeous Shoshone National Forest (which is <a href=”https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shoshone_National_Forest”>a real place</a> in case you were wondering).

The game’s title is also the game’s point — your job is to watch out for forest fires and to quickly report them.

source
Campo Santo

And to enjoy gorgeous sunsets, apparently.

source
Campo Santo

source
Campo Santo

Much of “Firewatch” is about working with your supervisor, Delilah.

caption
Not pictured: Delilah.
source
Campo Santo

The choices you make in responding to Delilah impact your relationship with her directly.

caption
Your communications with Delilah are entirely over the radio, thus the lack of images of her here.
source
Campo Santo

What makes “Firewatch” stand out is both its unique, beautiful art….

source
Campo Santo

And its focus on storytelling.

caption
Here’s the walkie talkie Henry uses to communicate with Delilah.
source
Campo Santo

The Shoshone National Forest is represented especially well in “Firewatch.”

source
Campo Santo

The game is set in 1989, just one year after the (real life) Yellowstone National Park fire.

caption
This is Delilah’s tower — will you ever meet face-to-face?
source
Campo Santo

Which is to say: Tensions are running high in this particular line of work.

source
Campo Santo

Adding to that, there’s a mysterious stranger repeatedly found watching you from afar. What’s that about?

source
Campo Santo

Did he/she loosen this ladder that Henry is falling from? Oh no!

source
Campo Santo

Beyond watching for fires and talking to your boss, there are other missions to take on. Like rescuing this little turtle!

caption
Maybe he’ll be your friend!
source
Campo Santo

But much of the game is just about exploring the great wide open expanse of Wyoming.

source
Campo Santo

source
Campo Santo

And navigation, of course. There’s no user interface around the edges of the screen, just a compass in your right hand and a map in your left. How 1989!

source
Campo Santo

It’s not all sweeping vistas and camping areas, don’t worry!

source
Campo Santo

Check out this trailer for “Firewatch” — it’s a beaut! The game is out now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Mac for $20, and it’s coming to the Nintendo Switch “soon.”