Get to know the Loyola Chicago Ramblers, the sweetest surprise of March Madness so far

- source
- Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
It’s safe to say the Loyola Chicago Ramblers flew under the radar for most of this college basketball season. After all, they play in the Missouri Valley Conference and entered this year’s March Madness as an 11th seed.
Of course, everyone knows about international sensation Sister Jean by now, but who else is responsible for one of the best Cinderella runs in tournament history? Take a look below.
Clayton Custer
- source
- Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Class: Redshirt Junior
Hometown: Overland Park, Kansas
Notable Honors: MVC Larry Bird Player of the Year, Co-winner of the MVC Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award, MVC Most-Improved Team, All-Tournament Team in the South Region
One thing to know: Transferred to Loyola after spending his first season with Iowa State.
Ben Richardson
- source
- Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Class: Senior
Hometown: Overland Park, Kansas
Honors: South Regional Most Outstanding Player in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, 2018 MVC Defensive Player of the Year, 2018 MVC Scholar-Athlete First Team
One thing to know: Richardson is close friends with teammate Clay Custer, having met as basketball teammates in the first grade.
Donte Ingram
Class: Senior
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Honors: All-MVC Second Team, All-Tournament Team in the South Region
One thing to know: He finally decided to get a Twitter profile after getting a shoutout from Chance the Rapper
Cameron Krutwig
- source
- Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Class: Freshman
Hometown: Algonquin, Illinois
Notable Honors: 2018 MVC Freshman of the Year, All-MVC Third Team, MVC All-Newcomer Team
One thing to know: Krutwig’s older brother, Conrad, also played college basketball, first with the University of South Dakota and later the Division II school University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
Marques Townes
- source
- Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Class: Junior
Hometown: Edison, New Jersey
One Thing to Know: Townes was high school teammates with current NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns, and remains close with Karl-Anthony Towns, as well as his father.
Lucas Williamson
- source
- Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Class: Freshman
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Honors: The 2018 MVC All Bench Team
One thing to know: Williamson played on a high school basketball team with the national-title winning Duke big man and NBA lottery pick Jahlil Okafor.
Aundre Jackson
- source
- Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Class: Senior
Hometown: Kennedale, Texas
One thing to know: Jackson originally played Junior College basketball before joining Loyola.
Porter Moser.
- source
- Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Loyola coach since: 2011
Head coaching record: 226-211, 121-110 at Loyola (per Sports Reference)
Also head coach at: The University of Arkansas-Little Rock, Illinois State,
Notable Honors: MVC Coach of the Year
One thing to know: He lives in Wilmette, Illinois, with his wife and four children.
Now check out one of the most dominant teams ever.
- source
- Doug Pensinger/Getty Images