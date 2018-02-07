Giannis Antetokounmpo literally jumped over a Knicks defender to dunk an alley-oop

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo threw down an incredible alley-oop dunk vs. the New York Knicks.
  • Antetokounmpo literally jumped over Knicks guard Hardaway Jr. to finish the play.

Giannis Antetokounmpo showed off his incredible athleticism vs. the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

On a two-on-one fastbreak, Antetokounmpo received a lob from Khris Middleton with only Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. in the way.

While players sometimes bulldoze one another on such plays, Antetokounmpo instead treated Hardaway like a hurdle, literally clearing him for a draw-dropping dunk.

Again, that’s not hyperbole. Antetokounmpo actually jumped over Hardaway.

On a night the Knicks lost Kristaps Porzingis to a scary-looking knee injury, they suffered another demoralizing loss – Hardaway’s ego.