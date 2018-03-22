Grab to remove ComfortDelGro cabbies from its flat fare JustGrab service

ComfortDelGro partnered Uber in January to offer UberFlash, which offers flat fares to taxi commuters. The Straits Times

All ComfortDelGro cabbies will be removed from ride-hailing service Grab’s JustGrab platform just a month after it introduced the opt-in service to them.

In February, Grab had extended the service, which offers commuters a flat fare in either a taxi or private-hire car, to ComfortDelGro cabbies, without forming a partnership with the transport operator.

Grab partnered with the five other taxi operators here a year ago to offer JustGrab.

ComfortDelGro, which is the largest taxi operator in Singapore with more than 13,000 cabs, launched UberFlash in a partnership with Grab’s rival in the market, Uber, in January.

UberFlash is similar to JustGrab and offers flat fares to ComfortDelGro taxis or Uber’s private-hire cars to commuters.

Media reports said the Land Transport Authority had met with Grab representatives on Monday (March 19) to remind them that unless taxi companies have endorsed Grab’s offer of flat fares, they should ensure that cabbies offer only metered fares.

LTA also said it will issue Grab a warning letter.

In a response, head of GrabTaxi Singapore Mr Melvin Vu said JustGrab had been introduced to ComfortDelGro taxi drivers to give them the freedom to earn additional income through the platform, which he claims is the biggest income contributor for taxi drivers today.

He said: “We strongly believe that taxi drivers, as self-employed individuals, should be given the choice and flexibility to join all platforms, and not be limited by corporate arrangements.”

“We will continue to actively engage the LTA to encourage innovative thinking and taxi companies to work with us on improving driver livelihoods and passenger experience”.