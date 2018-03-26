Grab’s acquisition of Uber’s SEA operations: Here’s what it means for the commuter

Grab is working to consolidate Uber’s ride-hailing service into its own app. Business Insider/Jonathan Loh

Grab announced on Monday (March 26) that is is acquiring rival Uber’s Southeast Asian rideshare and food delivery businesses and the move is set to spell some changes for the commuter as well.

Here’s what it means for commuters:

Uber’s ride-hailing service will be combined with Grab app

For now, Grab said on its website that both its app and Uber’s will continue to operate as normal, as the two companies work together to combine their platforms.

It said that in the meantime, commuters can “expect better service with more drivers and transport options available on one app”.

Uber’s ride-hailing service to be discontinued in Southeast Asia from April 8

The Uber service will be available in Southeast Asia for another two weeks until April 8 for Grab to onboard Uber drivers onto its platform.

This means that commuters in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam will need to download and use the Grab app in order to book rides in these countries.

Your Uber account will remain active for use outside of Southeast Asia

Those who currently use the Uber app will still be able to view their past trips as their account will remain active and can be used in a country outside of Southeast Asia where Uber operates.

Data that was previously shared with Uber – excluding payment information – will be transferred to Grab but it will not be visible in the Grab app.

Those new to Grab will need to register for an account to start booking rides.

Fare structure to remain unchanged

Services on dynamic fare structures such as GrabCar and JustGrab will continue to be calculated based on a base distance, with a dynamic surcharge that will be applied based on factors such as demand and supply, traffic conditions and estimated journey times.

Commuters who choose taxi options will continue to pay by metered fares that are set by the taxi companies. Fares for other services like GrabHitch and GrabShuttle will remain at the usual fixed amounts, said Grab.

Uber for corporate customers will be affected in Southeast Asia

Uber for Business services for employees of local and global companies will not be supported for trips taken in Southeast Asia after the transition. Uber rides outside the region will still be supported through existing Uber for Business agreements.

