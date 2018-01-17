Graduates selling nasi lemak and driving for Uber because of government failure: Mahathir

- Video screengrab
Malaysia’s graduates would not be turning to nasi lemak selling or Uber car driving if the government was doing a good job at creating opportunities, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said in a Facebook live video on Wednesday (Jan 17).
“We can’t be proud of the fact that they’re selling nasi lemak or driving for Uber. This is to earn something, because they do not have a single source of income,” the 92-year-old said.
Graduates should use their skills for job that require them, rather then feel forced to do other things because of the lack of opportunities, the former prime minister said.
“This shows the government’s failure to run the country, because people who are highly trained are doing jobs that don’t pay them as they should be paid at their level,” the opposition coalition’s prime minister candidate added.
“This is embarrassing. In this country, the graduates sell nasi lemak,” he said.