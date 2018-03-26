Gregg Popovich calls out ‘cowardice’ of Trump for dodging ‘March for Our Lives’ rally against gun violence

caption Gregg Popovich had some harsh words for President Trump after he skipped the weekend of marches from students advocating against gun violence. source Jason Miller/Getty Images

On Sunday Gregg Popovich was asked for his thoughts on the “March for Our Lives” rallies against gun violence taking place over the weekend in Washington D.C. and across the country.

In his response, Popovich criticized the “cowardice” of President Donald Trump for leaving town for the rallies, as well as the inaction of politicians of all stripes.

Popovich has become a vocal critic of the Trump administration.

Gregg Popovich once again spoke out against President Donald Trump, this time regarding his response to the “March for Our Lives” rallies that took place in Washington D.C. and across the country on Saturday.

Ahead of the Spurs game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, Popovich was asked for his thoughts on what the marches meant for the future of the country. Popovich started by complimenting the students on the work they’ve done.

“Well, the future of the country is a pretty big thing,” Pop said. “There’s not one event that is going to signal what it’s going to be like in the future. But I can tell you that I’m sure most everybody is going to be unbelievably proud and excited about those students and what they’ve done.”

Popovich went on to criticize the response from politicians in general as underwhelming, calling their inaction a “dereliction of duty” in the face of such violence, and again complimenting the students for taking action where the adults refused to do so.

But Popovich saved his harshest criticisms for Trump, once again calling the president a coward and criticizing his choice to retreat to Mar-a-Lago amidst such a momentous outpouring of humanity.

“It’s just cowardice,” Pop said. “A real leader would have been in Washington D.C. this weekend, not at his penthouse at Mar-a-Lago. He would have had the decency to meet with a group, to see what’s going on, and how important it is, and how important our children should be to us. So for all those politicians involved, it’s just a dereliction of duty.”

This is not the first time Popovich was asked for his views on the political climate. The Spurs coach has been asked more and more to wade into the world of politics since Trump first became the Republican nominee, speaking on Trump, white privilege, the importance of the giving, and more.

