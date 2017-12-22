Honestbee is looking for a ‘Dungeon Master’ and the LinkedIn job ad will leave you scratching your head

Honestbee is looking for a Dungeon Master but not to tame any beasts of the conventional kind. LinkedIn/Honestbee

If you believe that Sid Meier is god and know that Reiner Knizia and Klaus Teuber are not names of villains in the Die Hard movie series, Honestbee could well be looking for you.

In a job ad posted on LinkedIn a couple of weeks ago, the homegrown online concierge said it was looking to fill a new position cryptically termed as “Dungeon Master”.

And as some might be able to guess, no, the company is not looking for a game designer – well, not quite anyway. It’s also not looking for anyone to tame beasts of any kind.

Other attributes Honestbee is looking for, which it listed, is an individual who has “a shoebox full of treasures or a scrapbook filled with happy memories”, collects “movie ticket stubs” and can remember who he or she watched Titanic with for the 11th time.

It gets weirder.

The ad says: “The references might be dated because the writer of this Job Description is a product of the 80’s (ie. older than you). If you can translate these references to be relevant for folks from a younger vintage, gives super bonus points.” (sic)

Business Insider reached out to Honestbee and spoke with its co-founder and vice-president of special projects Isaac Tay, who admitted that he had crafted the job description with help from the company’s vice-president of design.

He said: “To be honest, I’m not sure what title to give the person I would like to recruit to solve a particular set of problems my team has to address to build a compelling product.”

“I was concerned that if I used a specific real world job title, I would exclude folks who have the skill sets and knowledge to solve these problems.”

Staying tight-lipped on exactly what the job entails despite repeated questioning, Mr Tay only revealed that it’s related to game design and problem-solving but not in the conventional sense.

The applications have been streaming in, he says, with at least one prospective candidate being a former Singapore government official who has worked in policy-making.

“I need folks who have a general problem-solving skill set, but more importantly (someone) who knows how to frame a problem and communicate it, so that as a team, we can solve it together,” Mr Tay said.

If you apply for the job, don’t be surprised if Mr Tay poses some hypothetical problems just to see how you tackle them, as he did with Business Insider to illustrate how he susses out logical thought process in applicants.

“Once they (applicants) reach out, I will share more about the project I’m working on and some of the problems we have to solve,” he said.

Here’s a portion of the job description so you can see just how zany it is: