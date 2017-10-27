HSBC customers complain on Twitter after IT glitch locks them out of accounts

caption HSBC has been hit by technical problems. source Getty Images/Matt Cardy/Stringer

HSBC customers reported problems logging into desktop and mobile services on Friday morning. The bank quickly fixed the problem and apologised for the inconvenience. Customers complained on Twitter.

LONDON – HSBC customers took to Twitter on Friday morning to complain after an IT glitch meant some were locked out of their accounts.

Customers reported being unable to log into online and mobile banking services early on Friday morning, as login attempts produced a message stating: “Your session has expired, please log in.”

HSBC began investigating the issue around 9.00 a.m. BST (4.00 a.m. ET) and fixed the problem within 45 minutes. A spokesperson for HSBC said: “Our online mobile banking services are now available. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

It is unclear what caused the bug. Affected customers took to Twitter to complain prior to the fix:

Another day, another @hsbc_uk online banking failure. Don't worry though, my staff can go without pay for another few days… 😐 — Craig Mason (@CraigMason) October 27, 2017

@HSBC why can't I log in to my online banking on the app? I can't buy breakfast and I'm hangry ???? — Emma Bennett (@Emma_Bennett5) October 27, 2017

@HSBC_UK You closed my local branch saying more people using mobile banking. But your not providing that are you? Now have more petrol costs — Clive Morris (@crm_uk) October 27, 2017

HSBC UK’s official Twitter page said earlier on Friday morning the bank was investigating the problem, and apologised for the inconvenience.