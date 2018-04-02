Huawei just upped it’s camera game with the new P20 series which is now available for pre-order in Singapore

Huawei

Huawei’s P20 Pro, which features the world’s first Leica triple camera, and the P20 with an all new Leica dual camera, will be available in Singapore for online pre-orders from today (April 2) and in stores from April 7.

In a statement, Huawei said that Singapore will be among the first few countries to launch both phones following an unveiling at a global launch event held in Paris last week.

The P20 Pro features a Leica triple camera with the highest pixel count on modern smartphones: The camera configuration comprises a 40MP RGB sensor, a 20MP monochrome sensor as well as an 8MP sensor with telephoto lens.

Meanwhile, the P20 comes with an all new Leica dual camera featuring a 12MP sensor with a pixel size as high as 1.55μm, and a 20MP monochrome sensor.

Both phones also come with a 24MP selfie camera with AI beautification and 3D portrait lighting.

Other key features also include a subtle bezel, light-inspired design with finishes that refract and reflect light, as well as a fresh gradient finish.

The phones boast Kirin 970, which is the world’s first AI processor for smartphones with a dedicated Neural-Network Processing Unit (NPU), to enable effortless photography and a smooth user experience. The devices run on Emui 8.1, based on Android 8.1.

The P20 retails for S$898 ($685) and will be available in Black, Midnight Blue and Pink Gold.

The P20 Pro, which retails for S$1,148 ($876) will be available in Black, Midnight Blue and Twilight.

Black and Midnight Blue will both be available for online pre-orders and in stores, but Twilight only be available in stores towards the end of April.

You can place your pre-orders on Lazada and at major electronics retailers like Best Denki. The series will be available in the same physical stores on April 7, with the addition of Huawei concept stores.