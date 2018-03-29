Inside Kim Jong Un’s personal train — which is bulletproof, has all-white conference rooms, and its own red carpet ramp

caption Kim Jong Un on board his private train during his trip to China. source KCNA

Kim Jong Un visited China earlier this week, his first official trip outside of North Korea as leader.

Officials only confirmed the visit after it was over – but one massive hint gave away Kim’s presence, namely the presence of his personal armoured train pulling in Beijing.

Not much is known about the Kim family train, but previous accounts and footage show it to be filled with imported French wine, flat screen TVs, and plush leather seats.

A host of photos from North Korean state media provided a rare look inside the unusual vehicle – take a look inside:

The 21-carriage train pulled into Beijing on Monday night. North Korea watchers immediately recognised the green train with yellow horizontal lines, which both Kim and his father, Kim Jong Il, have used before.

The train’s arrival in Beijing on Monday disrupted the entire region’s railway schedule. When Kim Jong Il travelled on the train, power to other lines would be shut down so nobody could get in his way.

caption Kim Jong Un waves from his train in China. It’s not clear whether this was taken as he arrived or departed. source KCNA/Reuters

Source: The Chosun Ilbo

The train has an average speed of just 37mph — likely because every carriage is bulletproof, making it much heavier than a regular train.

Source: The Chosun Ilbo, The New York Times

It also has a red-carpeted ramp on which the supreme leader can board the train. It’s not clear whether Kim Jong Un used it in this trip to China.

Inside one of the carriages are pink leather chairs with small wooden tables in between. Here’s Kim, his wife Ri Sol Ju, and other officials sitting on them.

source KCNA

This carriage looks long enough to fit at least 20 people.

source KCNA/Reuters

Apart from the colour of the chairs, the design inside the train carriages don’t seem to have changed much since Kim Jong Il’s reign. This YouTube video from 2011 shows how it looked before.

The elder Kim also had a flat-screen TV, wooden desk and a computer at the end of one of his carriages. The desk and computer are now being preserved at Kim’s mausoleum in Pyongyang. It’s not clear where the TV is.

source Curtis Melvin/YouTube

Source: The New York Times

Kim Jong Un also conducts official business on the train. This still from a 2015 video shows Kim Jong Un speaking to officials in an all-white conference room during a domestic trip.

source North Korean state media/YouTube

Unlike his father, however, Kim seems to prefer using Apple MacBooks to desktop computers.

caption Still from a 2015 video. source North Korean state media/YouTube/Business Insider

Kim Jong Un is known to be an Apple fan.

The elder Kim used to travel in opulence — he stocked his train with Bordeaux and Burgundy red wines, silver chopsticks, and whatever else he fancied from around the world. This is according to Konstantin Pulikovsky, a Russian official who travelled with the late North Korean leader in the early 2000s — when the rest of North Korea was reliant on humanitarian aid after years of famine.

Source: The New York Times

“It was possible to order any dish of Russian, Chinese, Korean, Japanese, and French cuisine” on board, Pulikovsky said. This undated video shows a section of the train’s dining carriage under Kim Jong Il’s reign, which has reportedly since been renovated.

Source: The New York Times

It’s not clear whether Kim Jong Un stocks the train as opulently as his father did. But he’s not known to be one to skimp — he reportedly enjoys Swiss cheese, Cristal Champagne and Hennessy cognac.

caption Kim toasts with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. source KCNA/via Reuters

Source: The New York Times